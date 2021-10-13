How to Watch Bucks at Jazz

    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams with a championship in their sights are ironing out system tweaks and incorporating new faces into the offense and defense.
    Author:

    The Bucks (1-2) are still riding high on their championship while the Jazz (1-2) are picking up the pieces from a disappointing end to their season after finishing the regular season as the best team in the NBA. 

    Donovan Mitchell has played in two of the three preseason games, and Giannis Antetokounmpo nursed a sore left knee for the first two games before making a cameo in the third.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz:

    Game Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Watch Bucks at Jazz online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mitchell is already an All-Star and a franchise player, but this year he is looking to crack that elite rank of superstar.

    Mitchell is clearly the offensive engine and heart and soul of the Jazz, but when Rudy Gobert is rolling, they are nearly unbeatable. In 19 games where Gobert scored 18-plus points, the Jazz went 14-5 with an average margin of victory of plus-11.1 points per game.

    Gobert is not a go-to scorer on the block, but he can also be a barometer for the Jazz. He was while playing for France in the Olympics and for the Jazz in the playoffs when he scored 18-plus points.

    The other fun thing about the Jazz this season is going to be rookie Jared Butler (19.0 points per game in 25.0 minutes per game). Keep an eye on him, as he appears to be thriving in Utah. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    13
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16932547
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Jazz

    just now
    Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 2: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    just now
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    just now
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Ole Miss at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Florida Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16926832
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16926725
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in Women's College Soccer

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy