How to Watch Bucks at Jazz

Two teams with a championship in their sights are ironing out system tweaks and incorporating new faces into the offense and defense.

The Bucks (1-2) are still riding high on their championship while the Jazz (1-2) are picking up the pieces from a disappointing end to their season after finishing the regular season as the best team in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell has played in two of the three preseason games, and Giannis Antetokounmpo nursed a sore left knee for the first two games before making a cameo in the third.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz:

Game Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Mitchell is already an All-Star and a franchise player, but this year he is looking to crack that elite rank of superstar.

Mitchell is clearly the offensive engine and heart and soul of the Jazz, but when Rudy Gobert is rolling, they are nearly unbeatable. In 19 games where Gobert scored 18-plus points, the Jazz went 14-5 with an average margin of victory of plus-11.1 points per game.

Gobert is not a go-to scorer on the block, but he can also be a barometer for the Jazz. He was while playing for France in the Olympics and for the Jazz in the playoffs when he scored 18-plus points.

The other fun thing about the Jazz this season is going to be rookie Jared Butler (19.0 points per game in 25.0 minutes per game). Keep an eye on him, as he appears to be thriving in Utah.

