How to Watch Bucks at Wizards

    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The inconsistent reigning champion Bucks have a chance to get back on track when they face the impressive Wizards.
    Author:

    The start of the season has been rough for the Bucks (4-5) after getting their rings and dominating on opening night. 

    On the other side are the Wizards (6-3), who have not played their best basketball yet but do find themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After two straight losses, the Wizards got back on track blowing out the Grizzlies at home:

    The Wizards have found something around Bradley Beal for the first time in three seasons. The duo with John Wall worked for a time, then the Russell Westbrook experiment failed as it typically does.

    So far this season, Beal has not found his shot (40% from the field, 23.2% from three), but the team around him has stepped up.

    New additions Montrezl Harrell (18.0 points and 9.7 rebounds), Spencer Dinwiddie (17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists) and Kyle Kuzma (14.0 points and 9.4 rebounds) are giving Beal, new head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and the Wizards balance.

    The Wizards are going to be without Davis Bertans (ankle), Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura.

    For the Bucks, injuries have defined the season.

    They will be without Khris Middleton (illness), Brook Lopez (back), Donte DiVincenzo (foot) with Grayson Allen (illness) listed as questionable.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving that he can play with a championship roster or a G League affiliate and look like an MVP. This season he is averaging 27.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.8 blocks plus steals in 31.1 minutes—all in line with his MVP seasons.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
