Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) aim to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bucks
- The 111.3 points per game the Wizards record are just 1.9 more points than the Bucks give up (109.4).
- Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 109.4 points.
- Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Bucks score an average of 108.1 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 107.2 the Wizards give up.
- Milwaukee has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.
- Washington has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.
- The Wizards grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Bucks average (9.2).
- The Wizards are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 20th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring, tallying 23.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Washington's leading rebounder is Montrezl Harrell averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 5.9 assists per game.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kyle Kuzma, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring (27.1 per game), rebounds (10.3 per game), and assists (6.1 per game).
- Grayson Allen makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is George Hill (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.8 per game).
How To Watch
November
7
2021
Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)