Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) aim to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bucks

    • The 111.3 points per game the Wizards record are just 1.9 more points than the Bucks give up (109.4).
    • Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 109.4 points.
    • Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Bucks score an average of 108.1 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 107.2 the Wizards give up.
    • Milwaukee has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.
    • Washington has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.
    • The Wizards grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Bucks average (9.2).
    • The Wizards are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 20th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring, tallying 23.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Washington's leading rebounder is Montrezl Harrell averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 5.9 assists per game.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kyle Kuzma, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo has the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring (27.1 per game), rebounds (10.3 per game), and assists (6.1 per game).
    • Grayson Allen makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
    • Milwaukee's leader in steals is George Hill (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

