Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) aim to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bucks

The 111.3 points per game the Wizards record are just 1.9 more points than the Bucks give up (109.4).

Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 109.4 points.

Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.

The Bucks score an average of 108.1 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 107.2 the Wizards give up.

Milwaukee has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.

Washington has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.

The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.

The Wizards grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Bucks average (9.2).

The Wizards are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 20th.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring, tallying 23.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Washington's leading rebounder is Montrezl Harrell averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 5.9 assists per game.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kyle Kuzma, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

