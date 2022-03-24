Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the third quarter\ at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (45-27) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (30-41) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Wizards

  • The 115.1 points per game the Bucks record are just 3.5 more points than the Wizards give up (111.6).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 111.6 points, it is 41-6.
  • Washington is 23-18 when giving up fewer than 115.1 points.
  • The Wizards score an average of 108.3 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • Washington has put together an 18-9 record in games it scores more than 111.1 points.
  • Milwaukee is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Bucks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 32-3 overall.
  • The Wizards' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.2%).
  • This season, Washington has a 25-22 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.7 points and pulls down 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.5 points per contest.
  • Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is atop nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from deep and leads the Wizards with two made threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.4 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Warriors

L 122-109

Away

3/14/2022

Jazz

W 117-111

Away

3/16/2022

Kings

W 135-126

Away

3/19/2022

Timberwolves

L 138-119

Away

3/22/2022

Bulls

W 126-98

Home

3/24/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/31/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/1/2022

Clippers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

L 126-112

Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

L 127-109

Home

3/18/2022

Knicks

L 100-97

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

W 127-119

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

L 115-97

Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/29/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/30/2022

Magic

-

Home

4/1/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

