Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (45-27) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (30-41) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Wizards
- The 115.1 points per game the Bucks record are just 3.5 more points than the Wizards give up (111.6).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 111.6 points, it is 41-6.
- Washington is 23-18 when giving up fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Wizards score an average of 108.3 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Washington has put together an 18-9 record in games it scores more than 111.1 points.
- Milwaukee is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Bucks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 32-3 overall.
- The Wizards' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.2%).
- This season, Washington has a 25-22 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.7 points and pulls down 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.5 points per contest.
- Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is atop nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from deep and leads the Wizards with two made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.4 per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Warriors
L 122-109
Away
3/14/2022
Jazz
W 117-111
Away
3/16/2022
Kings
W 135-126
Away
3/19/2022
Timberwolves
L 138-119
Away
3/22/2022
Bulls
W 126-98
Home
3/24/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/26/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/29/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/31/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/1/2022
Clippers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Warriors
L 126-112
Away
3/16/2022
Nuggets
L 127-109
Home
3/18/2022
Knicks
L 100-97
Away
3/19/2022
Lakers
W 127-119
Home
3/21/2022
Rockets
L 115-97
Away
3/24/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/25/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/30/2022
Magic
-
Home
4/1/2022
Mavericks
-
Home