Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

The Milwaukee Bucks (45-27) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (30-41) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Wizards

The 115.1 points per game the Bucks record are just 3.5 more points than the Wizards give up (111.6).

When Milwaukee scores more than 111.6 points, it is 41-6.

Washington is 23-18 when giving up fewer than 115.1 points.

The Wizards score an average of 108.3 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Washington has put together an 18-9 record in games it scores more than 111.1 points.

Milwaukee is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Bucks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 32-3 overall.

The Wizards' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

This season, Washington has a 25-22 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.7 points and pulls down 11.6 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.5 points per contest.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is atop nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from deep and leads the Wizards with two made threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.4 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Warriors L 122-109 Away 3/14/2022 Jazz W 117-111 Away 3/16/2022 Kings W 135-126 Away 3/19/2022 Timberwolves L 138-119 Away 3/22/2022 Bulls W 126-98 Home 3/24/2022 Wizards - Home 3/26/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/29/2022 76ers - Away 3/31/2022 Nets - Away 4/1/2022 Clippers - Home 4/3/2022 Mavericks - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule