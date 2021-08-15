How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

With the NBA Summer League schedule wrapping up, the Bucks and Wizards are set for a showdown Sunday afternoon.

Neither the Milwaukee Bucks nor Washington Wizards feature a top-three pick on their roster. For the Wizards, Corey Kispert was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he is the biggest name on their roster. On the Bucks' side of things, Jordan Nwora is the biggest name that most fans would recognize.

The 2021 Summer League schedule has been full of entertainment. From buzzer-beaters to standout individual performances, fans have seen quite the show this year. Now, the Bucks and Wizards are set to take each other on with Summer League slowing down.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

In the Bucks' last game, they were on the losing end of a blowout. The Minnesota Timberwolves overpowered Milwaukee en route to a 91-64 win, but Brandon Randolph and Nwora still managed to put up points, scoring 17 and 11, respectively.

On the other side of the court, the Wizards are coming off an 84-81 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. In that game, Kispert scored just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting and 1-for-8 from behind the three-point line. Jaime Echenique led Washington in scoring in that outing with 17.

Both of these teams have intriguing young talent on their rosters, the matchup should make for a good basketball game.

With Summer League nearing an end, make sure to watch as much live basketball as you can while you can.

