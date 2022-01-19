How to Watch Timberwolves at Hawks

The Timberwolves and Hawks have had disappointing seasons and are now looking to turn things around when they meet Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves (22-22) have climbed back to .500 and are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference after winning six of their last eight games. They head east to play the Hawks (18-25) on Wednesday, who stopped the bleeding of a five-game losing streak with a huge comeback win over the Bucks over the weekend.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Atlanta went on a massive run in the final minutes to erase a huge Milwaukee lead and steal victory from the jaws of defeat:

In their first game this season, the Hawks won 121-110 in Minnesota. That game featured a shorthanded Hawks team that got 29 points and 11 assists from Trae Young and 20 points and five rebounds off the bench from Danilo Gallinari.

That was the fifth game this season for Young with at least 29 points and 11 assists. The Hawks are 4-1 in those games.

Young also did that against the Bucks in their last game leading to the comeback win.

Minnesota was also shorthanded without D’Angelo Russell but got 31 points, 16 rebounds and six assists from Karl Anthony-Towns and 20 points and seven assists from Anthony Edwards in the loss.

During this run for Minnesota over the past eight games, the team is averaging 120.0 points per game and shooting 48-43-74. The offense is blazing right now with all three of its star players, Anthony-Towns (24.7 points), Edwards (22.6 points) and Russell (18.0 points), putting up big numbers nightly.

The Atlanta defense is currently giving up 112.0 points per game this season but 119.7 points to opponents over its last 10 games.

This is likely going to be a high-scoring, up-and-down game.

