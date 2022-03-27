How to Watch Timberwolves at Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timberwolves and Celtics face off on Sunday in what will be the matchup of the day in the NBA.

Since Jan. 30, the Timberwolves (43-32) are 18-7 and have locked in the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, with the potential to rise even higher. Out in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics (46-28) have gone 20-3 in that same time and are arguably the second-best team in the NBA right now. These two teams are playing terrific basketball and should make for the game of the day here today in the NBA.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Boston is coming off a huge win over the Jazz (125-97) behind six players in double figures and 26 points each from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown:

Boston has the No. 1 defense (103.8 points allowed) and the No. 16 offense (110.4 points scored). Since the Celtics started this run, their defense and offense have ramped up even more allowing 101.3 points and scoring 116.0 points per game over a 24-game stretch.

While he is probably out for today's game (knee), Tatum has been electric during this stretch, averaging 29.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 50-40-88 splits. Before that, Tatum was averaging 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 42-33-85 splits, making for an All-NBA season.

On the other side for Minnesota, it is averaging 123.2 points per game and allowing 114.2 points to opponents.

The Wolves have leaned into being the best offense in the NBA behind an All-NBA quality season from Karl-Anthony Towns with 25.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 55-42-86 splits.

