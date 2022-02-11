How to watch Timberwolves at Bulls

Both the Timberwolves and Bulls stayed quiet at the trade deadline ahead of their matchup in Chicago.

The commotion of the trade deadline has settled and the day came and went with the Timberwolves and Bulls staying away from the phones ahead of their contest Friday.

With the Timberwolves sitting in seventh place in the West and playing better as of late, the team stayed silent at the deadline. Minnesota has a young core led by Anthony Edwards and the duo of Karl Anthony-Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Timberwolves had won five in a row until their last game Wednesday, a 132–119 loss against the Kings.

The Bulls are third in the Eastern Conference after being first for much of the season. However, they have a large number of players out due to injury, including Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

Chicago bounced back against the Hornets on Wednesday after back-to-back losses. Friday night will show if they can continue the positive trend even after standing pat at the trade deadline.

