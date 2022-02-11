How to watch Timberwolves at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Timberwolves and Bulls stayed quiet at the trade deadline ahead of their matchup in Chicago.

The commotion of the trade deadline has settled and the day came and went with the Timberwolves and Bulls staying away from the phones ahead of their contest Friday.

With the Timberwolves sitting in seventh place in the West and playing better as of late, the team stayed silent at the deadline. Minnesota has a young core led by Anthony Edwards and the duo of Karl Anthony-Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Timberwolves had won five in a row until their last game Wednesday, a 132–119 loss against the Kings. 

The Bulls are third in the Eastern Conference after being first for much of the season. However, they have a large number of players out due to injury, including Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

Chicago bounced back against the Hornets on Wednesday after back-to-back losses. Friday night will show if they can continue the positive trend even after standing pat at the trade deadline.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
