How to Watch Timberwolves at Pistons

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a Thursday night matchup, the Pistons will host the Timberwolves in Detroit.

Although they’ve struggled on the road this season, the Timberwolves are one of the most improved teams in the NBA. They’ll be in Detroit tonight to take on the Pistons, who have accumulated eight of their 12 wins at home this season.

In a battle between some of the NBA’s best young talent, the Pistons will look to protect their home court against a surging Timberwolves team.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream: You can stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit currently has the second-worst record in the NBA at 12-38. However, the team has slowly shown improvement and has won three of its last 10 games.

The future is bright for the Pistons, as they have the recent top overall pick in Cade Cunningham. A generational talent, he could be the face of the league in a few years as Detroit rises to contention.

The Timberwolves were in a rebuild similar to the Pistons over the past several years but have finally figured things out. They’re currently in the playoff picture with a record of 26-25, which is good for seventh in the Western Conference.

With a solid young trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, the time is now in Minnesota. A win over Detroit would only put the Timberwolves yet another game over .500 in their pursuit of the postseason.

Following a spectacular stretch of performances in January, Cunningham was awarded the NBA’s Rookie of the Month award earlier this week. He posted averages of 17.3 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest over that span.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Pistons

