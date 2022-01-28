How to Watch Timberwolves at Warriors

Both the Timberwolves and Warriors are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Don't miss this primetime matchup on Thursday.

The Warriors are coming off one of their best wins of the season, beating a very good Mavericks team by 38 points. Golden State looks largely past its shooting slump that led to a brief slide as it has won four of its last five games. It is really helping that Klay Thompson is back in the lineup. He looks like he has only been gone for a couple of games and not a couple of years.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

He isn't playing his normal lengthy minutes, which is to be expected, but he is making every one of them count. He had 15 points in 26 minutes against Dallas and 22 points in 21 minutes against the Pistons. It should be noted that he didn't play against the Jazz earlier in the week because of a sore knee.

The Timberwolves have really turned a corner lately and are playing some of their best basketball as well. They beat the Nets with Kyrie Irving in the lineup and are coming off a gritty 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers last night.

Anthony Edwards has been a big reason Minnesota has shifted into another gear. He scored 40 points against the Trail Blazers and is looking more and more like the right choice for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. This is going to be a great primetime game. Don't miss out.

