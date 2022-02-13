How to Watch Timberwolves at Pacers

Following the trade deadline, the new-look Pacers will host the Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon. Playing at home will be a huge advantage for the Pacers, who have been much better in Indiana (13-16) than on the road (6-22) this season.

The Timberwolves didn’t do much at the deadline, which could signal that they’re confident with the current roster ahead of the postseason. Although at very different positions in terms of playoff standings at the moment, this should be a very competitive matchup between Minnesota and Indiana today.

Minnesota is currently in the play-in picture with a record of 29-27, good for seventh in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves have lost two consecutive contests, but have really started to hit their stride overall of late, winning six of their last 10.

The star trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell is one of the most intriguing cores in the entire league. If they do end up making the postseason, the Wolves will be a team that could make a real splash.

Despite having high expectations entering the season, the Pacers have one of the worst records in the NBA. At 19-38, they’re actually the fifth-worst team in the league to this point.

With that in mind, Indiana was extremely busy at the trade deadline, making deals to create a new-look roster. Headlined by their new cornerstone in Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers are starting to have a bright future.

Although they had to trade away their All-Star in Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers appear to have gotten a legitimate rising star in Haliburton. With a few more transactions this offseason, Indiana could re-tool and have one of the better young rosters in the NBA.

