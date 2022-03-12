How to Watch Timberwolves at Heat

The Timberwolves look to get one win in their Florida road trip as they travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday night.

The Timberwolves and Heat help kick off the Saturday action in the NBA. The Heat are the best team in the East and the Timberwolves are streaking up the Western Conference standings. Coming into this game, Minnesota has won four of its last five. Before its last game, it had won six in a row.

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

That's why it was so surprising that the Wolves dropped their game to the struggling Magic in their last matchup. After a hot first quarter, the Wolves were outplayed in every quarter thereafter. Florida's other team is going to present a much tougher challenge tonight.

A couple of nights ago, Miami played Phoenix in a clash of both conference's best teams. The Heat bounced back after a big defeat to the Suns in their last game against the playoff-contending Cavaliers in a big 117-105 win. Bam Adebayo broke out with 30 points to pull away. With many important pieces back in the roster, Miami should be favored at home for this one.

