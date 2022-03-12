How to Watch Timberwolves at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timberwolves look to get one win in their Florida road trip as they travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday night.

The Timberwolves and Heat help kick off the Saturday action in the NBA. The Heat are the best team in the East and the Timberwolves are streaking up the Western Conference standings. Coming into this game, Minnesota has won four of its last five. Before its last game, it had won six in a row. 

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

That's why it was so surprising that the Wolves dropped their game to the struggling Magic in their last matchup. After a hot first quarter, the Wolves were outplayed in every quarter thereafter. Florida's other team is going to present a much tougher challenge tonight.  

A couple of nights ago, Miami played Phoenix in a clash of both conference's best teams. The Heat bounced back after a big defeat to the Suns in their last game against the playoff-contending Cavaliers in a big 117-105 win. Bam Adebayo broke out with 30 points to pull away. With many important pieces back in the roster, Miami should be favored at home for this one. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) shot during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Stars

By Adam Childs13 seconds ago
Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
Mar 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
Mar 10, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Anaheim Ducks with left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
USATSI_17877757
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Heat

By Ben Macaluso13 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Bulls

By Nick Crain13 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy