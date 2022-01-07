How to Watch Timberwolves at Thunder

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timberwolves and Thunder face off once again on Friday night for part two of back-to-back games.

The Timberwolves played the Thunder just two days ago in Minneapolis and now these two will collide once again in OKC. That game was a very promising one for the T'Wolves as Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell returned to the lineup. While Towns did well, securing a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds, the rust was still there for Russell as he only made three shots from the field. Regardless and most importantly for Minnesota, it resulted in a 98-90 win.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Russell will get another opportunity to shake of the rust tonight but it is Anthony Edwards who has really been shining this year. He didn't get off to as hot of a start as LaMelo Ball but the Timberwolves should be more than satisfied with their top overall pick in the 2020 Draft. He scored 22 points against Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played well for the Thunder, securing 19 points, but will need to get more help elsewhere if they're to avoid losing back-to-back games to Minnesota. They are still building up their young core and have lost their last two games but the future looked bright when they beat the New York Knicks badly 95-80 at home on New Year's Eve. 

If they bring that type of energy tonight, they can easily get revenge on Minnesota. 

