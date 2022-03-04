How to Watch Timberwolves at Thunder

On Friday night in NBA action, the Timberwolves are set to take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

The 2021-22 NBA season has gone by extremely fast and it's hard to believe we're already in the stretch run to the playoffs. With that in mind, teams are looking to finish the season strong to work their way into the postseason. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Timberwolves traveling to Oklahoma City for a matchup with the Thunder.

How to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Ahead of tonight's game, the Timberwolves are 34-29 and are very much alive in the race for the playoffs. Minnesota has been getting better as the season has moved forward and is playing great basketball of late. Last time out, the Timberwolves ended up beating the Warriors by a final score of 129-114.

On the other side of the court, the Thunder are headed towards a high draft pick. They are 20-42, but they do have some great talent on the roster. In its last game, Oklahoma City ended up beating the Nuggets by a final score of 119-107.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Timberwolves should win, the Thunder won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

