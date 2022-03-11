How to Watch Timberwolves at Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns travel to Florida to take on Cole Anthony and the Magic on Friday night.

The Timberwolves are the No. 7 team in the Western Conference with a 38-29 record. They are the first team slated to be a part of the West's play-in tournament unless they overtake the Nuggets to get straight into the playoffs.

Minnesota ranks No. 1 in points scored in the entire league with 115 points per game. That is in large part to duo Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards who are averaging 45.8 points combined.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Magic's hope for a playoff run has ended and now they are focusing on what the future might look like despite still having to play games this season. The team is 17-50 with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The team is led by Cole Anthony who averages a team-high 17.3 points and 5.7 assists per game. Wendell Carter Jr., leads the young corps in rebounds averaging 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Minnesota is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -7.5 points and a money line of -350. Orlando's money line is +260. The total projected points scored is Over/Under 232.5 points.

