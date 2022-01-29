How to Watch Timberwolves at Suns

The Timberwolves face the best team in the NBA in the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back.

The well-oiled machine that is the Suns (38–9) continues to roll with an 11–1 record in the new year. The Timberwolves (24–24) are coming off a blown opportunity against the Warriors and will now look to stay over .500 against the best team in the NBA.

Devin Booker went off for his second 40-plus point game of the season against the Jazz, with 43 points in the team's eighth straight win.

The duo of Booker and Chris Paul has been one of the best in the NBA this season. This season, they are combining for 39.5 points, 14.5 assists, 10.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.

On the other side, Minnesota has gotten to .500 six different times since Dec. 1 but hasn't been able to maintain that standing. Karl Anthony-Towns could help the team control the game tonight.

Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds against an anemic Warriors frontcourt but zero blocks and only five points in the third quarter, when the Warriors ran away with the game.

