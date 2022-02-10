How to Watch Timberwolves at Kings

The Timberwolves can get the season sweep with a win over the Sacramento Kings in this back-to-back on Wednesday night.

It is finally happening for the Timberwolves (29-25). They are four games over .500 for the first time since Jimmy Butler was scaring the roster into winning games and can add another win tonight against a very confusing Kings (20-36) team. Sacramento traded away Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb, who could be in the lineup soon.

Minnesota looks to make it two in a row over Sacramento after its 134-114 monster win with six players in double figures scoring:

Without Sabonis, Holiday and Lamb, Sacramento will be very short-handed and create a repeat of last night.

Last night in the first game of the back-to-back, Minnesota outlasted and wore down Sacramento after a competitive first quarter. Sacramento got 50 points from De’Aaron Fox (29 points) and Harrison Barnes (21 points), but only 64 points from the other eight players that saw action.

Minnesota, on the other hand, got 90 points outside of its big three stars Karl Anthony-Towns (25 points), D’Angelo Russell (14 points) and Anthony Edwards (five points), with 72 points from the bench.

The team is coming together around Towns as the offensive hub and the continued growth of Edwards in his second season.

More importantly, Minnesota is getting great production from roster slots 4-10 with Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden McDaniels, Malik Beasley and the rest of the bench.

So far this season Minnesota is 2-0 against Sacramento and could get a season series sweep for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

