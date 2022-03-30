How to Watch Timberwolves at Raptors

The Raptors look to win four in a row as they host the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

For quite some time, both of these teams held the seventh seed in their respective conferences. The Raptors just moved on up, as they have been playing great basketball lately. They've won four of their last five games.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raptors are coming off a very impressive win against arguably the hottest team in basketball, the Celtics. The Celtics were missing Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford but a win is a win—especially a gritty overtime one. Toronto beat Boston 115-112 and Pascal Siakam played phenomenally. He scored a season-high 40 points and he also recorded 13 rebounds.

Minnesota lost its last game, which also happened to be against Boston, and three of its last five. Anthony Edwards notched 24 points, but it wasn't enough as Tatum did play in that game and scored a team-high 34 points.

With just a few games left in the season, the Timberwolves sit a couple of games back from sixth-place Denver. It looks like they'll be playing the Grizzlies or Warrior in the first round of the playoffs.

