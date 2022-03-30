Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Raptors look to win four in a row as they host the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

For quite some time, both of these teams held the seventh seed in their respective conferences. The Raptors just moved on up, as they have been playing great basketball lately. They've won four of their last five games.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raptors are coming off a very impressive win against arguably the hottest team in basketball, the Celtics. The Celtics were missing Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford but a win is a win—especially a gritty overtime one. Toronto beat Boston 115-112 and Pascal Siakam played phenomenally. He scored a season-high 40 points and he also recorded 13 rebounds. 

Minnesota lost its last game, which also happened to be against Boston, and three of its last five. Anthony Edwards notched 24 points, but it wasn't enough as Tatum did play in that game and scored a team-high 34 points. 

With just a few games left in the season, the Timberwolves sit a couple of games back from sixth-place Denver. It looks like they'll be playing the Grizzlies or Warrior in the first round of the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17972716
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Raptors

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_17595638
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) runs the play guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) runs the play guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to go between the defense of Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to go between the defense of Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) celebrates his third period goal against the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy