How to Watch Timberwolves at Jazz

    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jazz are 2-0 against their divisional rivals, the Timberwolves, behind monster offensive performances. The two foes meet on New Year's Eve.
    Author:

    The Timberwolves (16-18) are looking for their first win of the season over the Northwest Division-leading Jazz (25-9), who are quietly the third-best team in the NBA. The Jazz do not do it in the headlines or the highlights, rather just on the court as one of the most balanced teams in the league this season.

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

    Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, the Jazz are averaging 132.0 points per game and give up 110.0 points to the Timberwolves this season. The offense is a notch above their average against their foes to the north, scoring 16.1 points per game more against them than the rest of the league.

    On the other side, the Timberwolves have been chasing something that they have not accomplished in years, being two games over .500 in December or later in a season.

    The Timberwolves have lost three of four games after getting back to .500 again, stalling against playoff-caliber teams, including the Jazz.

    A big factor in the Timberwolves slipping in the standings has been the absence of Anthony Edwards. This season, Edwards was taking his game to the next level, playing All-Star caliber basketball with career-highs of 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Without him, they are not the same explosive team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
