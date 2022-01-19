Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (18-25) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Hawks vs Timberwolves Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-1.5

235.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Timberwolves

  • The Hawks record 110.7 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 109.1 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Atlanta has a 15-11 record when putting up more than 109.1 points.
  • Minnesota has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Timberwolves score only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks give up (112.0).
  • Minnesota is 12-5 when it scores more than 112.0 points.
  • Atlanta is 13-8 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Hawks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 10th.
  • The Hawks average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
  • The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 16th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.7 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 13.1 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 7.0 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17523063
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Mavericks

3 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and forward Trendon Watford (2) guard Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
boise state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy