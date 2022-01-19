Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (18-25) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-1.5
235.5 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Timberwolves
- The Hawks record 110.7 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 109.1 the Timberwolves allow.
- Atlanta has a 15-11 record when putting up more than 109.1 points.
- Minnesota has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Timberwolves score only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks give up (112.0).
- Minnesota is 12-5 when it scores more than 112.0 points.
- Atlanta is 13-8 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Hawks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 10th.
- The Hawks average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 16th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.7 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 13.1 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 7.0 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).
How To Watch
January
19
2022
Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)