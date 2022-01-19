Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (18-25) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1.5 235.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Timberwolves

The Hawks record 110.7 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 109.1 the Timberwolves allow.

Atlanta has a 15-11 record when putting up more than 109.1 points.

Minnesota has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Timberwolves score only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks give up (112.0).

Minnesota is 12-5 when it scores more than 112.0 points.

Atlanta is 13-8 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.

The Hawks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 10th.

The Hawks average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 16th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.7 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 13.1 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch