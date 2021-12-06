Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (12-12) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Hawks
- The 107.9 points per game the Timberwolves average are the same as the Hawks give up.
- Minnesota is 7-4 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
- Atlanta has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Hawks' 110.6 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 107.0 the Timberwolves allow.
- Atlanta has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Minnesota's record is 10-5 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- This season, Atlanta has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 19.0 PPG.
- Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young racks up 26.2 points and tacks on 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.5 points and adds 1.2 assists per game.
- Young knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is John Collins (1.4 per game).
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Hornets
L 133-115
Away
11/27/2021
76ers
W 121-120
Away
11/29/2021
Pacers
W 100-98
Home
12/1/2021
Wizards
L 115-107
Away
12/3/2021
Nets
L 110-105
Away
12/6/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/8/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/10/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Grizzlies
W 132-100
Away
11/27/2021
Knicks
L 99-90
Home
12/1/2021
Pacers
W 114-111
Away
12/3/2021
76ers
L 98-96
Home
12/5/2021
Hornets
L 130-127
Home
12/6/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/10/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/13/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/15/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/17/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/19/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home