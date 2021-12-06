Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (12-12) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

    • The 107.9 points per game the Timberwolves average are the same as the Hawks give up.
    • Minnesota is 7-4 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
    • Atlanta has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Hawks' 110.6 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 107.0 the Timberwolves allow.
    • Atlanta has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
    • Minnesota's record is 10-5 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
    • This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
    • Minnesota is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
    • This season, Atlanta has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 19.0 PPG.
    • Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young racks up 26.2 points and tacks on 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.5 points and adds 1.2 assists per game.
    • Young knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is John Collins (1.4 per game).

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    L 133-115

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    W 121-120

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 100-98

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-107

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    L 110-105

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 132-100

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    L 99-90

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    W 114-111

    Away

    12/3/2021

    76ers

    L 98-96

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Hornets

    L 130-127

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

