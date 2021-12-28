Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (16-17) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Celtics

The Celtics score only 0.8 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Timberwolves give up (109.3).

Boston has an 8-6 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.

Minnesota is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 108.8 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics allow.

Minnesota is 11-6 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Boston's record is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

Boston has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Minnesota has a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, putting up 25.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.

Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he racks up 6.7 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.

Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Warriors L 111-107 Home 12/18/2021 Knicks W 114-107 Home 12/20/2021 76ers L 108-103 Home 12/22/2021 Cavaliers W 111-101 Home 12/25/2021 Bucks L 117-113 Away 12/27/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/29/2021 Clippers - Home 12/31/2021 Suns - Home 1/2/2022 Magic - Home 1/5/2022 Spurs - Home 1/6/2022 Knicks - Away

