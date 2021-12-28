Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (16-17) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Celtics

    • The Celtics score only 0.8 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Timberwolves give up (109.3).
    • Boston has an 8-6 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.
    • Minnesota is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The Timberwolves score an average of 108.8 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics allow.
    • Minnesota is 11-6 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
    • Boston's record is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.
    • This season, the Celtics have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
    • Boston has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
    • The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
    • This season, Minnesota has a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, putting up 25.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.
    • Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.
    • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he racks up 6.7 assists per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Warriors

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Knicks

    W 114-107

    Home

    12/20/2021

    76ers

    L 108-103

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 111-101

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-113

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    W 124-107

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    W 110-92

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    W 111-105

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    L 114-102

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Jazz

    L 128-116

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Crimes Gone Viral
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Crimes Gone Viral' Season 2 Premiere

    1 minute ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Sweden vs. Slovakia

    31 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy