How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (16-17) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Celtics
- The Celtics score only 0.8 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Timberwolves give up (109.3).
- Boston has an 8-6 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.
- Minnesota is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 108.8 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics allow.
- Minnesota is 11-6 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Boston's record is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
- Boston has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Minnesota has a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, putting up 25.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.
- Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he racks up 6.7 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Warriors
L 111-107
Home
12/18/2021
Knicks
W 114-107
Home
12/20/2021
76ers
L 108-103
Home
12/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 111-101
Home
12/25/2021
Bucks
L 117-113
Away
12/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/29/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Suns
-
Home
1/2/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/5/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/6/2022
Knicks
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
W 124-107
Away
12/17/2021
Lakers
W 110-92
Home
12/19/2021
Mavericks
W 111-105
Home
12/21/2021
Mavericks
L 114-102
Away
12/23/2021
Jazz
L 128-116
Away
12/27/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/28/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/31/2021
Jazz
-
Away
1/2/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Thunder
-
Home