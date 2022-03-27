Mar 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) work for the ball in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (46-28) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at TD Garden. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6 229.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Timberwolves

The Celtics average only 1.5 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Timberwolves give up (111.9).

Boston has a 27-5 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.

When Minnesota allows fewer than 110.4 points, it is 28-9.

The Timberwolves' 115.4 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 103.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.8 points, Minnesota is 40-21.

Boston's record is 42-20 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.

The Celtics average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Timberwolves grab per game (11.4).

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.8 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch