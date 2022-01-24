Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) get tied up causing a jump ball call during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers square off when Karl-Anthony Towns (13th, 24.3 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (29-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nets

  • The 110.4 points per game the Timberwolves record are just 1.2 more points than the Nets allow (109.2).
  • When Minnesota totals more than 109.2 points, it is 16-8.
  • Brooklyn is 20-3 when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Nets score an average of 111.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 109.7 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 24-1 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
  • Minnesota's record is 20-7 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.
  • This season, the Timberwolves have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
  • Minnesota has a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 26-6 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.0% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Towns, who scores 24.3 points and pulls down 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 18.9 points per contest.
  • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden has averaged 8.1 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets leaderboards in those categories.
  • Brooklyn's Durant puts up 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Patty Mills is consistent from deep and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Pelicans

L 128-125

Away

1/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/16/2022

Warriors

W 119-99

Home

1/18/2022

Knicks

W 112-110

Away

1/19/2022

Hawks

L 134-122

Away

1/23/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/28/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/30/2022

Jazz

-

Home

2/1/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Thunder

L 130-109

Home

1/15/2022

Pelicans

W 120-105

Home

1/17/2022

Cavaliers

L 114-107

Away

1/19/2022

Wizards

W 119-118

Away

1/21/2022

Spurs

W 117-102

Away

1/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

1/25/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/29/2022

Warriors

-

Away

2/1/2022

Suns

-

Away

2/2/2022

Kings

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
