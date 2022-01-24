Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Jan 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) get tied up causing a jump ball call during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers square off when Karl-Anthony Towns (13th, 24.3 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (29-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nets

The 110.4 points per game the Timberwolves record are just 1.2 more points than the Nets allow (109.2).

When Minnesota totals more than 109.2 points, it is 16-8.

Brooklyn is 20-3 when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.

The Nets score an average of 111.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 109.7 the Timberwolves give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 24-1 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Minnesota's record is 20-7 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota has a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 26-6 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.0% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Towns, who scores 24.3 points and pulls down 9.2 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 18.9 points per contest.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden has averaged 8.1 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets leaderboards in those categories.

Brooklyn's Durant puts up 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Patty Mills is consistent from deep and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Pelicans L 128-125 Away 1/13/2022 Grizzlies L 116-108 Away 1/16/2022 Warriors W 119-99 Home 1/18/2022 Knicks W 112-110 Away 1/19/2022 Hawks L 134-122 Away 1/23/2022 Nets - Home 1/25/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/27/2022 Warriors - Away 1/28/2022 Suns - Away 1/30/2022 Jazz - Home 2/1/2022 Nuggets - Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule