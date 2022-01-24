Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's top scorers square off when Karl-Anthony Towns (13th, 24.3 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (29-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nets
- The 110.4 points per game the Timberwolves record are just 1.2 more points than the Nets allow (109.2).
- When Minnesota totals more than 109.2 points, it is 16-8.
- Brooklyn is 20-3 when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Nets score an average of 111.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 109.7 the Timberwolves give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 24-1 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
- Minnesota's record is 20-7 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota has a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 26-6 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.0% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Towns, who scores 24.3 points and pulls down 9.2 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 18.9 points per contest.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden has averaged 8.1 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets leaderboards in those categories.
- Brooklyn's Durant puts up 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Patty Mills is consistent from deep and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Pelicans
L 128-125
Away
1/13/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-108
Away
1/16/2022
Warriors
W 119-99
Home
1/18/2022
Knicks
W 112-110
Away
1/19/2022
Hawks
L 134-122
Away
1/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/27/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/28/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/30/2022
Jazz
-
Home
2/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Thunder
L 130-109
Home
1/15/2022
Pelicans
W 120-105
Home
1/17/2022
Cavaliers
L 114-107
Away
1/19/2022
Wizards
W 119-118
Away
1/21/2022
Spurs
W 117-102
Away
1/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/25/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/29/2022
Warriors
-
Away
2/1/2022
Suns
-
Away
2/2/2022
Kings
-
Away