Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when Kevin Durant (first, 28.6 points per game) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-6) host Karl-Anthony Towns (13th, 24.0) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Timberwolves
- The Nets record 109.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 106.9 the Timberwolves give up.
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 12-1.
- Minnesota is 10-4 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Timberwolves' 108.0 points per game are just 2.4 more points than the 105.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.6 points, Minnesota is 9-5.
- Brooklyn's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Nets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 12th.
- The Nets average 8 offensive boards per game, 5.3 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 8.0 rebounds and distributes 9.3 assists per game along with scoring 21.0 points per contest.
- Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 28.6 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he records 6.2 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.0 per game.
