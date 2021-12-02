Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when Kevin Durant (first, 28.6 points per game) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-6) host Karl-Anthony Towns (13th, 24.0) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Timberwolves

The Nets record 109.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 106.9 the Timberwolves give up.

When Brooklyn puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 12-1.

Minnesota is 10-4 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.

The Timberwolves' 108.0 points per game are just 2.4 more points than the 105.6 the Nets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, Minnesota is 9-5.

Brooklyn's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.

The Nets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 12th.

The Nets average 8 offensive boards per game, 5.3 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 8.0 rebounds and distributes 9.3 assists per game along with scoring 21.0 points per contest.

Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 28.6 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch