The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (12-8) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -2.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Timberwolves

The Hornets average 7.1 more points per game (111.9) than the Timberwolves give up (104.8).

When Charlotte totals more than 104.8 points, it is 10-6.

Minnesota has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 111.9 points.

The Timberwolves score 5.0 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (112.4).

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Minnesota is 5-2.

Charlotte's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 16th.

The Hornets average 11.3 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the top rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at fifth.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.8 rebounds and distributes 7.5 assists per game along with scoring 19.9 points per contest.

Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who drops 20.3 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch