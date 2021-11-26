Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (12-8) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hornets
-2.5
225.5 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Timberwolves
- The Hornets average 7.1 more points per game (111.9) than the Timberwolves give up (104.8).
- When Charlotte totals more than 104.8 points, it is 10-6.
- Minnesota has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Timberwolves score 5.0 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (112.4).
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Minnesota is 5-2.
- Charlotte's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 16th.
- The Hornets average 11.3 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the top rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at fifth.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.8 rebounds and distributes 7.5 assists per game along with scoring 19.9 points per contest.
- Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who drops 20.3 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
- Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards scores 22.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns with 9.1 per game, and its leader in assists is D'Angelo Russell with 5.7 per game.
- Edwards is dependable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.3 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).
How To Watch
November
26
2021
Minnesota Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)