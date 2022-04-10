Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (45-36) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Bulls

The Timberwolves average just 4.0 more points per game (115.9) than the Bulls allow (111.9).

Minnesota has a 36-13 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Chicago has a 35-14 record when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.

The Bulls' 111.5 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 113.2 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 26-5 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

Minnesota has a 29-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.

The Timberwolves make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Minnesota has a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Bulls are shooting 48.0% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 46.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago has compiled a 33-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.

Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan's points (27.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.

Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.0 rebounds, 17.6 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.

Zach LaVine makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.

Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace Chicago on defense.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/30/2022 Raptors L 125-102 Away 4/1/2022 Nuggets W 136-130 Away 4/3/2022 Rockets W 139-132 Away 4/5/2022 Wizards L 132-114 Home 4/7/2022 Spurs W 127-121 Home 4/10/2022 Bulls - Home 4/12/2022 Clippers - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule