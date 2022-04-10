Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (45-36) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Bulls
- The Timberwolves average just 4.0 more points per game (115.9) than the Bulls allow (111.9).
- Minnesota has a 36-13 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Chicago has a 35-14 record when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.
- The Bulls' 111.5 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 113.2 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Chicago has put together a 26-5 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.
- Minnesota has a 29-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Timberwolves make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Minnesota has a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Bulls are shooting 48.0% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 46.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago has compiled a 33-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.
- Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan's points (27.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.0 rebounds, 17.6 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
- Zach LaVine makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace Chicago on defense.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Raptors
L 125-102
Away
4/1/2022
Nuggets
W 136-130
Away
4/3/2022
Rockets
W 139-132
Away
4/5/2022
Wizards
L 132-114
Home
4/7/2022
Spurs
W 127-121
Home
4/10/2022
Bulls
-
Home
4/12/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/31/2022
Clippers
W 135-130
Home
4/2/2022
Heat
L 127-109
Home
4/5/2022
Bucks
L 127-106
Home
4/6/2022
Celtics
L 117-94
Home
4/8/2022
Hornets
L 133-117
Home
4/10/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
How To Watch
April
10
2022
Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)