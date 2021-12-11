Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

    • The Cavaliers record just 3.8 fewer points per game (105.0) than the Timberwolves allow (108.8).
    • Cleveland has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 108.8 points.
    • Minnesota is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Timberwolves put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 102.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • Minnesota is 9-8 when it scores more than 102.0 points.
    • Cleveland has a 12-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Cavaliers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
    • Cleveland is 10-4 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
    • The Timberwolves are shooting 42.5% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 44.6% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Minnesota is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points and dishes out 7.2 assists per game.
    • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.1 points a contest.
    • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he dishes out 6.4 assists per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    W 111-85

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-101

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    L 109-108

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-104

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    W 115-92

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 100-98

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-107

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    L 110-105

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    L 121-110

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    L 136-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

