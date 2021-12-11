Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers record just 3.8 fewer points per game (105.0) than the Timberwolves allow (108.8).

Cleveland has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 108.8 points.

Minnesota is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.0 points.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 102.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 9-8 when it scores more than 102.0 points.

Cleveland has a 12-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.

The Cavaliers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Cleveland is 10-4 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Timberwolves are shooting 42.5% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 44.6% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points and dishes out 7.2 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.1 points a contest.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he dishes out 6.4 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Heat W 111-85 Away 12/3/2021 Wizards W 116-101 Away 12/5/2021 Jazz L 109-108 Home 12/6/2021 Bucks L 112-104 Away 12/8/2021 Bulls W 115-92 Home 12/10/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/11/2021 Kings - Home 12/13/2021 Heat - Home 12/15/2021 Rockets - Home 12/18/2021 Bucks - Away 12/19/2021 Hawks - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule