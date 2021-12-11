Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers record just 3.8 fewer points per game (105.0) than the Timberwolves allow (108.8).
- Cleveland has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 108.8 points.
- Minnesota is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 102.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 9-8 when it scores more than 102.0 points.
- Cleveland has a 12-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Cavaliers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Cleveland is 10-4 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are shooting 42.5% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 44.6% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- Minnesota is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points and dishes out 7.2 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.1 points a contest.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he dishes out 6.4 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Heat
W 111-85
Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
W 116-101
Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
L 109-108
Home
12/6/2021
Bucks
L 112-104
Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
W 115-92
Home
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/11/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/19/2021
Hawks
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Pacers
W 100-98
Home
12/1/2021
Wizards
L 115-107
Away
12/3/2021
Nets
L 110-105
Away
12/6/2021
Hawks
L 121-110
Home
12/8/2021
Jazz
L 136-104
Home
12/10/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/21/2021
Mavericks
-
Away