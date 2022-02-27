Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) after winning eight home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

The Cavaliers score 106.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Timberwolves allow.

Cleveland has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.

Minnesota has an 18-5 record when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 113.1 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 29-19 when it scores more than 102.6 points.

Cleveland's record is 36-15 when it allows fewer than 113.1 points.

The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 12th.

The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 20.3 points per game along with 8.0 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 15.8 PPG average.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch