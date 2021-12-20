Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (14-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

The 108.7 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 4.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.6).

When Minnesota totals more than 104.6 points, it is 12-8.

Dallas is 13-8 when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Mavericks' 104.4 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 108.7 the Timberwolves give up.

Dallas is 7-2 when it scores more than 108.7 points.

Minnesota has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Mavericks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 44.7% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 9-3 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.4 points and 9.0 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 18.8 points per contest.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic's points (25.6 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mavericks' leaderboards.

Kristaps Porzingis grabs 8.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 19.7 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard.

Doncic is dependable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.7 made threes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Porzingis (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Jazz L 136-104 Home 12/10/2021 Cavaliers L 123-106 Home 12/12/2021 Trail Blazers W 116-111 Away 12/15/2021 Nuggets W 124-107 Away 12/17/2021 Lakers W 110-92 Home 12/19/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/21/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/23/2021 Jazz - Away 12/27/2021 Celtics - Home 12/28/2021 Knicks - Home 12/31/2021 Jazz - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule