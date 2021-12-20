Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (14-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

    • The 108.7 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 4.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.6).
    • When Minnesota totals more than 104.6 points, it is 12-8.
    • Dallas is 13-8 when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
    • The Mavericks' 104.4 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 108.7 the Timberwolves give up.
    • Dallas is 7-2 when it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • Minnesota has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.
    • The Timberwolves are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • In games Minnesota shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
    • The Mavericks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 44.7% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
    • Dallas is 9-3 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.4 points and 9.0 boards per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 18.8 points per contest.
    • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
    • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic's points (25.6 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mavericks' leaderboards.
    • Kristaps Porzingis grabs 8.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 19.7 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard.
    • Doncic is dependable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Porzingis (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    L 136-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 123-106

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 116-111

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    W 124-107

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    W 110-92

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 104-96

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Pacers

    L 106-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-84

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hornets

    W 120-96

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Lakers

    L 107-104

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a 1st half touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (3) talks with Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (left) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) hugs Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) after a game at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy