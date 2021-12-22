Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-15) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

    • The Timberwolves put up only 4.0 more points per game (108.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.8).
    • When Minnesota scores more than 104.8 points, it is 13-8.
    • When Dallas gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 13-8.
    • The Mavericks put up an average of 104.4 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 108.6 the Timberwolves allow.
    • Dallas has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.
    • Minnesota's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.4 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
    • The Timberwolves average 12.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
    • The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 6.2 assists per game while scoring 18.9 PPG.
    • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
    • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (25.6 per game), rebounds (8.0 per game), and assists (8.5 per game).
    • Doncic averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

