Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-15) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-2.5
213.5 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves
- The Timberwolves put up only 4.0 more points per game (108.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.8).
- When Minnesota scores more than 104.8 points, it is 13-8.
- When Dallas gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 13-8.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 104.4 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 108.6 the Timberwolves allow.
- Dallas has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.
- Minnesota's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.4 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
- The Timberwolves average 12.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 6.2 assists per game while scoring 18.9 PPG.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (25.6 per game), rebounds (8.0 per game), and assists (8.5 per game).
- Doncic averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.
How To Watch
December
21
2021
Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)