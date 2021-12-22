Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-15) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -2.5 213.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves put up only 4.0 more points per game (108.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.8).

When Minnesota scores more than 104.8 points, it is 13-8.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 13-8.

The Mavericks put up an average of 104.4 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 108.6 the Timberwolves allow.

Dallas has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Minnesota's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.4 points.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

The Timberwolves average 12.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 2.9 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 6.2 assists per game while scoring 18.9 PPG.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch