Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battle for the ball during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-30) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (43-28) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mavericks

-2.5

230 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

  • The 106.6 points per game the Mavericks put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (112.0).
  • Dallas has a 16-3 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.
  • Minnesota has a 23-5 record when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.5 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 104.1 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.1 points, Minnesota is 39-18.
  • Dallas is 41-21 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 14th.
  • The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
  • The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank fifth.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.1 points, pulling down 9.2 boards and distributing 8.5 assists per game.
  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 7.2 per game. He also scores 18.5 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Malik Beasley is reliable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
