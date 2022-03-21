Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battle for the ball during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-30) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (43-28) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2.5 230 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

The 106.6 points per game the Mavericks put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (112.0).

Dallas has a 16-3 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.

Minnesota has a 23-5 record when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.

The Timberwolves' 115.5 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 104.1 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.1 points, Minnesota is 39-18.

Dallas is 41-21 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.

The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 14th.

The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank fifth.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.1 points, pulling down 9.2 boards and distributing 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch