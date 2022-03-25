Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (45-28) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-32) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

  • The 115.4 points per game the Timberwolves record are 11.4 more points than the Mavericks allow (104).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 104 points, it is 39-20.
  • Dallas has a 43-21 record when allowing fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Mavericks average 5.4 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Timberwolves allow (112.1).
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Dallas is 16-3.
  • Minnesota's record is 23-5 when it allows fewer than 106.7 points.
  • This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.
  • In games Minnesota shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 28-4 overall.
  • The Mavericks have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
  • Dallas is 31-8 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.7 points and 9.9 boards per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
  • Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Anthony Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (27.9 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.6 per game).
  • Doncic knocks down three three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (one block per game) is the block leader.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Spurs

W 149-139

Away

3/16/2022

Lakers

W 124-104

Home

3/19/2022

Bucks

W 138-119

Home

3/21/2022

Mavericks

L 110-108

Away

3/23/2022

Suns

L 125-116

Home

3/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/27/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/30/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/1/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/3/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/5/2022

Wizards

-

Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Nets

W 113-111

Away

3/18/2022

76ers

L 111-101

Away

3/19/2022

Hornets

L 129-108

Away

3/21/2022

Timberwolves

W 110-108

Home

3/23/2022

Rockets

W 110-91

Home

3/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/27/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/29/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

