    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) are at home in Northwest Division play against the Denver Nuggets (3-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

    • Last year, the 112.1 points per game the Timberwolves put up were only 2.0 more points than the Nuggets gave up (110.1).
    • Minnesota went 16-21 last season when scoring more than 110.1 points.
    • Denver went 38-6 last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Nuggets put up only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (115.1) than the Timberwolves gave up (117.7).
    • Denver put together a 26-4 record last season in games it scored more than 117.7 points.
    • Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.1 points.
    • Last season, the Timberwolves had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Nuggets' opponents hit.
    • In games Minnesota shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 10-11 overall.
    • The Nuggets shot at a 48.5% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves averaged.
    • Last season, Denver had a 30-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 48.2% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin notched 3.8 assists per contest.
    • Edwards knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by recording 23.6 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Will Barton averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
    • Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Barton (0.6 per game).

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-106

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pelicans

    W 96-89

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Pelicans

    L 107-98

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-108

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Suns

    W 110-98

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Spurs

    W 102-96

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 99-87

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Jazz

    L 122-110

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 106-75

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
