The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) are at home in Northwest Division play against the Denver Nuggets (3-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Last year, the 112.1 points per game the Timberwolves put up were only 2.0 more points than the Nuggets gave up (110.1).

Minnesota went 16-21 last season when scoring more than 110.1 points.

Denver went 38-6 last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.

The Nuggets put up only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (115.1) than the Timberwolves gave up (117.7).

Denver put together a 26-4 record last season in games it scored more than 117.7 points.

Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.1 points.

Last season, the Timberwolves had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Nuggets' opponents hit.

In games Minnesota shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 10-11 overall.

The Nuggets shot at a 48.5% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves averaged.

Last season, Denver had a 30-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 48.2% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.

Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin notched 3.8 assists per contest.

Edwards knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.

Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by recording 23.6 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Will Barton averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.

Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Barton (0.6 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Rockets W 124-106 Home 10/23/2021 Pelicans W 96-89 Home 10/25/2021 Pelicans L 107-98 Home 10/27/2021 Bucks W 113-108 Away 10/30/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/1/2021 Magic - Home 11/3/2021 Clippers - Home 11/5/2021 Clippers - Home 11/8/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/10/2021 Warriors - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule