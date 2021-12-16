Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-15) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (12th in NBA, 24.0 points per game) when they try to knock off Nikola Jokic (fifth in league, 26.5) and the Denver Nuggets (14-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-4.5
223.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- The Nuggets put up 105.8 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 109.4 the Timberwolves give up.
- When Denver scores more than 109.4 points, it is 8-2.
- When Minnesota allows fewer than 105.8 points, it is 8-3.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 108.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 105.6 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 105.6 points, Minnesota is 10-7.
- Denver has an 11-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Nuggets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 11th.
- The Nuggets average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 4.7 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank first.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.5 points, pulling down 13.8 boards and distributing 7.3 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns averages 24.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.4 per game. He also scores 19.0 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).
How To Watch
December
15
2021
Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)