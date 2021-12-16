Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reach for the tip off in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reach for the tip off in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-15) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (12th in NBA, 24.0 points per game) when they try to knock off Nikola Jokic (fifth in league, 26.5) and the Denver Nuggets (14-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

    Nuggets vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -4.5

    223.5 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

    • The Nuggets put up 105.8 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 109.4 the Timberwolves give up.
    • When Denver scores more than 109.4 points, it is 8-2.
    • When Minnesota allows fewer than 105.8 points, it is 8-3.
    • The Timberwolves score an average of 108.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 105.6 the Nuggets allow.
    • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Minnesota is 10-7.
    • Denver has an 11-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 11th.
    • The Nuggets average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 4.7 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
    • The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank first.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.5 points, pulling down 13.8 boards and distributing 7.3 assists per game.
    • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Towns averages 24.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.4 per game. He also scores 19.0 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    new york rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Coyotes

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17354508
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) fouls Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reach for the tip off in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    florida state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lipscomb at Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy