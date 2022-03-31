Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (45-31) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

The Nuggets score just 0.4 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Timberwolves allow (112.2).

When Denver totals more than 112.2 points, it is 33-5.

When Minnesota gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 29-9.

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.4 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets give up.

Minnesota has put together a 36-15 record in games it scores more than 109.4 points.

Denver's record is 40-17 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.

The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 2.1 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank sixth.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Timberwolves Players to Watch