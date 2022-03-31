Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (45-31) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- The Nuggets score just 0.4 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Timberwolves allow (112.2).
- When Denver totals more than 112.2 points, it is 33-5.
- When Minnesota gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 29-9.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.4 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets give up.
- Minnesota has put together a 36-15 record in games it scores more than 109.4 points.
- Denver's record is 40-17 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.
- The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 2.1 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
- The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank sixth.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns records 24.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also records 17.7 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Malik Beasley is the top shooter from distance for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
