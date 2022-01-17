Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (31-11) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Target Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

The 109.9 points per game the Timberwolves average are 8.3 more points than the Warriors give up (101.6).

Minnesota is 17-16 when scoring more than 101.6 points.

Golden State has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Warriors score just 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (109.3).

When it scores more than 109.3 points, Golden State is 22-0.

Minnesota is 17-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.

The Timberwolves make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

In games Minnesota shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 15-7 overall.

Golden State is 24-1 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green has averaged 7.6 boards and 7.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those stat categories.

Curry counts for 26.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's team.

Curry is the most prolific from distance for the Warriors, hitting 4.9 threes per game.

Curry (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Thunder W 98-90 Home 1/7/2022 Thunder W 135-105 Away 1/9/2022 Rockets W 141-123 Away 1/11/2022 Pelicans L 128-125 Away 1/13/2022 Grizzlies L 116-108 Away 1/16/2022 Warriors - Home 1/18/2022 Knicks - Away 1/19/2022 Hawks - Away 1/23/2022 Nets - Home 1/25/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/27/2022 Warriors - Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule