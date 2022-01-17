Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (31-11) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Target Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

  • The 109.9 points per game the Timberwolves average are 8.3 more points than the Warriors give up (101.6).
  • Minnesota is 17-16 when scoring more than 101.6 points.
  • Golden State has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Warriors score just 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (109.3).
  • When it scores more than 109.3 points, Golden State is 22-0.
  • Minnesota is 17-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Timberwolves make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • In games Minnesota shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 15-7 overall.
  • Golden State is 24-1 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
  • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Draymond Green has averaged 7.6 boards and 7.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Curry counts for 26.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's team.
  • Curry is the most prolific from distance for the Warriors, hitting 4.9 threes per game.
  • Curry (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Thunder

W 98-90

Home

1/7/2022

Thunder

W 135-105

Away

1/9/2022

Rockets

W 141-123

Away

1/11/2022

Pelicans

L 128-125

Away

1/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/16/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/18/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Pelicans

L 101-96

Away

1/9/2022

Cavaliers

W 96-82

Home

1/11/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/13/2022

Bucks

L 118-99

Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

W 138-96

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

46 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the huddle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

46 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)

1 hour ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy