Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (31-11) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Target Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- The 109.9 points per game the Timberwolves average are 8.3 more points than the Warriors give up (101.6).
- Minnesota is 17-16 when scoring more than 101.6 points.
- Golden State has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Warriors score just 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (109.3).
- When it scores more than 109.3 points, Golden State is 22-0.
- Minnesota is 17-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Timberwolves make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 15-7 overall.
- Golden State is 24-1 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
- Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green has averaged 7.6 boards and 7.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Curry counts for 26.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's team.
- Curry is the most prolific from distance for the Warriors, hitting 4.9 threes per game.
- Curry (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Thunder
W 98-90
Home
1/7/2022
Thunder
W 135-105
Away
1/9/2022
Rockets
W 141-123
Away
1/11/2022
Pelicans
L 128-125
Away
1/13/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-108
Away
1/16/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/18/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/27/2022
Warriors
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Pelicans
L 101-96
Away
1/9/2022
Cavaliers
W 96-82
Home
1/11/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-108
Away
1/13/2022
Bucks
L 118-99
Away
1/14/2022
Bulls
W 138-96
Away
1/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/18/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/20/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/23/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Home