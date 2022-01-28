How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (35-13) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-6.5
229.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Timberwolves
- The Warriors record 109.9 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.
- Golden State has a 23-1 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
- Minnesota is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Timberwolves score 9.4 more points per game (111.0) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (101.6).
- Minnesota has put together a 21-17 record in games it scores more than 101.6 points.
- Golden State has a 31-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.
- The Warriors average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 2.5 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 25.8 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.8 per contest.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.0 per game. He also scores 19.1 points and pulls down 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the most prolific from distance for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.3 per game).
How To Watch
January
27
2022
Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)