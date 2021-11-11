Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (9-1) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 222.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Warriors put up 115.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 108.1 the Timberwolves allow.

Golden State is 7-0 when scoring more than 108.1 points.

Minnesota has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 115.2 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 104.0 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 101.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 101.5 points.

Golden State is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.

The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 22nd.

The Warriors average 9 offensive boards per game, 3.8 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 24th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.5 boards and administers 7.3 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 27.6 points a game in addition to his 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch