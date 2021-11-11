Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (9-1) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-7.5
222.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Timberwolves
- The Warriors put up 115.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 108.1 the Timberwolves allow.
- Golden State is 7-0 when scoring more than 108.1 points.
- Minnesota has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 104.0 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 101.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 101.5 points.
- Golden State is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 22nd.
- The Warriors average 9 offensive boards per game, 3.8 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 24th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.5 boards and administers 7.3 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 27.6 points a game in addition to his 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 23.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Patrick Beverley records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 5.0 per game. He also averages 7.9 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Towns hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Towns is at the top of the Minnesota steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
