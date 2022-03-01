Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (43-18) battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- The 113.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are 9.5 more points than the Warriors allow (103.6).
- When Minnesota scores more than 103.6 points, it is 30-18.
- Golden State has a 37-10 record when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.
- The Warriors put up an average of 110.8 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.1 points, Golden State is 28-3.
- Minnesota is 22-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.8 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota is 26-10 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Warriors have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- Golden State has put together a 30-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.9 points per contest.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors' Curry puts up enough points (25.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
- Curry hits 4.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Hornets
W 126-120
Home
2/16/2022
Raptors
L 103-91
Home
2/24/2022
Grizzlies
W 119-114
Home
2/25/2022
76ers
L 133-102
Home
2/28/2022
Cavaliers
W 127-122
Away
3/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/4/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/11/2022
Magic
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Lakers
W 117-115
Home
2/14/2022
Clippers
L 119-104
Away
2/16/2022
Nuggets
L 117-116
Home
2/24/2022
Trail Blazers
W 132-95
Away
2/27/2022
Mavericks
L 107-101
Home
3/1/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/5/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/7/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/8/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/10/2022
Nuggets
-
Away