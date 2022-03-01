Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) full Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (43-18) battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

  • The 113.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are 9.5 more points than the Warriors allow (103.6).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 103.6 points, it is 30-18.
  • Golden State has a 37-10 record when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.
  • The Warriors put up an average of 110.8 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Golden State is 28-3.
  • Minnesota is 22-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.8 points.
  • This season, the Timberwolves have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
  • Minnesota is 26-10 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Warriors have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
  • Golden State has put together a 30-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.9 points per contest.
  • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors' Curry puts up enough points (25.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry hits 4.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Hornets

W 126-120

Home

2/16/2022

Raptors

L 103-91

Home

2/24/2022

Grizzlies

W 119-114

Home

2/25/2022

76ers

L 133-102

Home

2/28/2022

Cavaliers

W 127-122

Away

3/1/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/4/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/11/2022

Magic

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Lakers

W 117-115

Home

2/14/2022

Clippers

L 119-104

Away

2/16/2022

Nuggets

L 117-116

Home

2/24/2022

Trail Blazers

W 132-95

Away

2/27/2022

Mavericks

L 107-101

Home

3/1/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/3/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/5/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/10/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

