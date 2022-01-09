Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (11-29) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: Toyota Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Timberwolves vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-7

233.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

  • The 108.8 points per game the Timberwolves average are 7.1 fewer points than the Rockets allow (115.9).
  • Minnesota is 7-2 when scoring more than 115.9 points.
  • Houston has a 5-7 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Rockets average just 0.8 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Timberwolves give up (108.3).
  • Houston has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.
  • Minnesota's record is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 10th.
  • The Timberwolves average 12.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
  • The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 20th.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.
  • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also scores 14.4 points per game and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
  • Gordon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots at Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Mayim Bialik
entertainment

How to Watch Call Me Kat Season 2 Premiere

1 minute ago
Andrew Zimmern
entertainment

How to Watch Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern Premiere

1 minute ago
Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Nets

31 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Mavericks

31 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy