Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (11-29) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-7
233.5 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves
- The 108.8 points per game the Timberwolves average are 7.1 fewer points than the Rockets allow (115.9).
- Minnesota is 7-2 when scoring more than 115.9 points.
- Houston has a 5-7 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Rockets average just 0.8 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Timberwolves give up (108.3).
- Houston has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.
- Minnesota's record is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 10th.
- The Timberwolves average 12.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 20th.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.
- Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also scores 14.4 points per game and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
- Gordon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
January
9
2022
Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)