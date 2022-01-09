Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (11-29) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -7 233.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

The 108.8 points per game the Timberwolves average are 7.1 fewer points than the Rockets allow (115.9).

Minnesota is 7-2 when scoring more than 115.9 points.

Houston has a 5-7 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.

The Rockets average just 0.8 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Timberwolves give up (108.3).

Houston has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.

Minnesota's record is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 107.5 points.

The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 10th.

The Timberwolves average 12.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 2.8 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 20th.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch