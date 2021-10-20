Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (0-0) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) at Target Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Last year, the Timberwolves put up just 4.6 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Rockets gave up (116.7).

Minnesota had a 10-13 record last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.

Houston had a 14-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 108.8 points per game last year, 8.9 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.

Houston went 8-9 last season when it scored more than 117.7 points.

Minnesota's record was 13-5 when it allowed fewer than 108.8 points last season.

The Timberwolves made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Rockets allowed to their opponents (48.0%).

In games Minnesota shot higher than 48.0% from the field, it went 9-10 overall.

The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves averaged.

Last season, Houston had a 9-11 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.2% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.

Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Edwards averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Naz Reid collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin dished out 3.3 assists per contest.

Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Rockets - Home 10/23/2021 Pelicans - Home 10/25/2021 Pelicans - Home 10/27/2021 Bucks - Away 10/30/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/1/2021 Magic - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule