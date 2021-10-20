Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (0-0) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) at Target Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Rockets
- Last year, the Timberwolves put up just 4.6 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Rockets gave up (116.7).
- Minnesota had a 10-13 record last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.
- Houston had a 14-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Rockets put up an average of 108.8 points per game last year, 8.9 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.
- Houston went 8-9 last season when it scored more than 117.7 points.
- Minnesota's record was 13-5 when it allowed fewer than 108.8 points last season.
- The Timberwolves made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Rockets allowed to their opponents (48.0%).
- In games Minnesota shot higher than 48.0% from the field, it went 9-10 overall.
- The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves averaged.
- Last season, Houston had a 9-11 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.2% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.
- Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Edwards averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Naz Reid collected 1.1 blocks per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin dished out 3.3 assists per contest.
- Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Rockets
-
Home
10/23/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
10/25/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
10/27/2021
Bucks
-
Away
10/30/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/1/2021
Magic
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
10/22/2021
Thunder
-
Home
10/24/2021
Celtics
-
Home
10/26/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
10/28/2021
Jazz
-
Home
10/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
