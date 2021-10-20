Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (0-0) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) at Target Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Arena: Target Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Rockets

    • Last year, the Timberwolves put up just 4.6 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Rockets gave up (116.7).
    • Minnesota had a 10-13 record last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.
    • Houston had a 14-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Rockets put up an average of 108.8 points per game last year, 8.9 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.
    • Houston went 8-9 last season when it scored more than 117.7 points.
    • Minnesota's record was 13-5 when it allowed fewer than 108.8 points last season.
    • The Timberwolves made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Rockets allowed to their opponents (48.0%).
    • In games Minnesota shot higher than 48.0% from the field, it went 9-10 overall.
    • The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves averaged.
    • Last season, Houston had a 9-11 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.2% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.
    • Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Edwards averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Naz Reid collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin dished out 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Utah Jazz Udoka Azubuike
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

    58 seconds ago
    Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
    MLS

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids

    58 seconds ago
    May 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (left) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) high five after the game at FedExForum. Williamson did not play in the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Ontario, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) talks with Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) after a game at Toyota Arena. The Timberwolves won 128-100. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    58 seconds ago
    May 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (left) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) high five after the game at FedExForum. Williamson did not play in the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Pelicans

    43 minutes ago
    Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Pistons

    52 minutes ago
    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy