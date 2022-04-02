How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (20-58) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves
- The Rockets score 109.4 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 112.6 the Timberwolves give up.
- Houston has a 19-14 record when scoring more than 112.6 points.
- Minnesota has a 27-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Timberwolves' 115.5 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 117.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 27-6 when it scores more than 117.8 points.
- Houston is 15-17 when it gives up fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.
- The Rockets average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Rockets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank fifth.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.9 points and pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dishing out 6.2 assists per game while scoring 14.6 PPG.
- Porter leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 7.0 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).
How To Watch
April
3
2022
Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)