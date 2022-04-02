Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-58) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

  • The Rockets score 109.4 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 112.6 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Houston has a 19-14 record when scoring more than 112.6 points.
  • Minnesota has a 27-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.5 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 117.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 27-6 when it scores more than 117.8 points.
  • Houston is 15-17 when it gives up fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.
  • The Rockets average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
  • The Rockets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank fifth.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.9 points and pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dishing out 6.2 assists per game while scoring 14.6 PPG.
  • Porter leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 7.0 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

