Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) will host the Indiana Pacers (9-13) after winning four straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pacers

The 108.5 points per game the Timberwolves average are just 2.2 more points than the Pacers give up (106.3).

Minnesota is 9-4 when scoring more than 106.3 points.

Indiana has a 7-5 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Pacers' 107.7 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 107.0 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.

Minnesota is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Pacers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

Indiana is 8-7 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 23.1 points and pulls down 9.1 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.8 per game while also scoring 19.3 points per contest.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon puts up enough points (20.4 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.4 points per game and adds 3.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Justin Holiday is consistent from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Grizzlies W 138-95 Home 11/22/2021 Pelicans W 110-96 Away 11/24/2021 Heat W 113-101 Home 11/26/2021 Hornets L 133-115 Away 11/27/2021 76ers W 121-120 Away 11/29/2021 Pacers - Home 12/1/2021 Wizards - Away 12/3/2021 Nets - Away 12/6/2021 Hawks - Home 12/8/2021 Jazz - Home 12/10/2021 Cavaliers - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule