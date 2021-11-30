Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) will host the Indiana Pacers (9-13) after winning four straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pacers

    • The 108.5 points per game the Timberwolves average are just 2.2 more points than the Pacers give up (106.3).
    • Minnesota is 9-4 when scoring more than 106.3 points.
    • Indiana has a 7-5 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The Pacers' 107.7 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 107.0 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
    • Indiana has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
    • Minnesota is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
    • This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.
    • In games Minnesota shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
    • The Pacers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
    • Indiana is 8-7 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 23.1 points and pulls down 9.1 boards per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.8 per game while also scoring 19.3 points per contest.
    • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon puts up enough points (20.4 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.4 points per game and adds 3.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
    • Justin Holiday is consistent from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 138-95

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 110-96

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    W 113-101

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    L 133-115

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    W 121-120

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Pelicans

    W 111-94

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bulls

    W 109-77

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Lakers

    L 124-116

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Raptors

    W 114-97

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bucks

    L 118-100

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
