Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

    • The Lakers score 110.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 108.8 the Timberwolves allow.
    • Los Angeles is 15-7 when scoring more than 108.8 points.
    • When Minnesota allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 14-6.
    • The Timberwolves' 108.1 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 112.4 the Lakers allow to opponents.
    • Minnesota has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
    • Los Angeles is 10-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Lakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.
    • The Lakers average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, 2.9 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
    • The Lakers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and pulls down 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.1 per game while also scoring 19.1 points per contest.
    • Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Davis is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 6.7 per game. He also records 18.7 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from distance for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

