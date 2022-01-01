Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

The Lakers score 110.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 108.8 the Timberwolves allow.

Los Angeles is 15-7 when scoring more than 108.8 points.

When Minnesota allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 14-6.

The Timberwolves' 108.1 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 112.4 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Minnesota has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Los Angeles is 10-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Lakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.

The Lakers average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, 2.9 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.

The Lakers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and pulls down 9.9 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.1 per game while also scoring 19.1 points per contest.

Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Davis is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch