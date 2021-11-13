Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-5) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-2
222.5 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- The Lakers average just 2.7 more points per game (112.3) than the Timberwolves allow (109.6).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 109.6 points, it is 6-2.
- Minnesota is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Timberwolves average 8.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.8).
- Minnesota has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
- Los Angeles' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at eighth.
- The Lakers average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 3.1 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.9 points and pulls down 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.9 assists per game while scoring 19.3 PPG.
- Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards racks up 25.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Timberwolves.
- The Minnesota leaders in rebounding and assists are Karl-Anthony Towns with 9.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 22.9 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Patrick Beverley with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
- Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Timberwolves with 3.4 made threes per game.
- Towns is at the top of the Minnesota steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)