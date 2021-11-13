Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Nov 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves to the basket agianst Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-5) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Staples Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2 222.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

The Lakers average just 2.7 more points per game (112.3) than the Timberwolves allow (109.6).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 109.6 points, it is 6-2.

Minnesota is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Timberwolves average 8.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.8).

Minnesota has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Los Angeles' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.6 points.

The Timberwolves are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at eighth.

The Lakers average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 3.1 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.9 points and pulls down 11.3 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.9 assists per game while scoring 19.3 PPG.

Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch