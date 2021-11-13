Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves to the basket agianst Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves to the basket agianst Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-5) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    Lakers vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lakers

    -2

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

    • The Lakers average just 2.7 more points per game (112.3) than the Timberwolves allow (109.6).
    • When Los Angeles puts up more than 109.6 points, it is 6-2.
    • Minnesota is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Timberwolves average 8.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.8).
    • Minnesota has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
    • Los Angeles' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at eighth.
    • The Lakers average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 3.1 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
    • The Timberwolves are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.9 points and pulls down 11.3 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.9 assists per game while scoring 19.3 PPG.
    • Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards racks up 25.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Timberwolves.
    • The Minnesota leaders in rebounding and assists are Karl-Anthony Towns with 9.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 22.9 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Patrick Beverley with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
    • Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Timberwolves with 3.4 made threes per game.
    • Towns is at the top of the Minnesota steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126653
    College Basketball

    How to Watch SMU at Oregon

    1 minute ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17123794
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF Southern Section Tournament

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves to the basket agianst Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots for three over Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy