Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

The 108.6 points per game the Timberwolves record are the same as the Lakers allow.

Minnesota has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Los Angeles is 9-5 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Lakers average just 1.8 more points per game (111.1) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (109.3).

Los Angeles has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.

Minnesota's record is 12-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.

The Timberwolves make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Minnesota has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

This season, Los Angeles has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 18.8 PPG.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis has the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.4 per game. He also averages 19.6 points per game and tacks on 7.8 rebounds per game.

Carmelo Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Davis' steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (2.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles on defense.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Hawks L 121-110 Home 12/8/2021 Jazz L 136-104 Home 12/10/2021 Cavaliers L 123-106 Home 12/12/2021 Trail Blazers W 116-111 Away 12/15/2021 Nuggets W 124-107 Away 12/17/2021 Lakers - Home 12/19/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/21/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/23/2021 Jazz - Away 12/27/2021 Celtics - Home 12/28/2021 Knicks - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule