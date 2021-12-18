Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    • The 108.6 points per game the Timberwolves record are the same as the Lakers allow.
    • Minnesota has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
    • Los Angeles is 9-5 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
    • The Lakers average just 1.8 more points per game (111.1) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (109.3).
    • Los Angeles has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
    • Minnesota's record is 12-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Timberwolves make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
    • Minnesota has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
    • This season, Los Angeles has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 18.8 PPG.
    • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis has the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.4 per game. He also averages 19.6 points per game and tacks on 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Davis' steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (2.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles on defense.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    L 121-110

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    L 136-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 123-106

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 116-111

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    W 124-107

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-102

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 108-95

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Thunder

    W 116-95

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Magic

    W 106-94

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Mavericks

    W 107-104

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17153295
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy