Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- The 108.6 points per game the Timberwolves record are the same as the Lakers allow.
- Minnesota has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
- Los Angeles is 9-5 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Lakers average just 1.8 more points per game (111.1) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (109.3).
- Los Angeles has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
- Minnesota's record is 12-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Timberwolves make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Minnesota has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 18.8 PPG.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis has the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.4 per game. He also averages 19.6 points per game and tacks on 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Davis' steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (2.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles on defense.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Hawks
L 121-110
Home
12/8/2021
Jazz
L 136-104
Home
12/10/2021
Cavaliers
L 123-106
Home
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
W 116-111
Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
W 124-107
Away
12/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/21/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/27/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/28/2021
Knicks
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Celtics
W 117-102
Home
12/9/2021
Grizzlies
L 108-95
Away
12/10/2021
Thunder
W 116-95
Away
12/12/2021
Magic
W 106-94
Home
12/15/2021
Mavericks
W 107-104
Away
12/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/19/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/21/2021
Suns
-
Home
12/23/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/25/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/28/2021
Rockets
-
Away