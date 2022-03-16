Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (29-39) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

  • The Timberwolves average 115.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 113.6 the Lakers allow.
  • Minnesota has a 26-10 record when putting up more than 113.6 points.
  • When Los Angeles allows fewer than 115.1 points, it is 19-19.
  • The Lakers' 111 points per game are just one fewer point than the 112 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 20-12 record in games it scores more than 112 points.
  • Minnesota is 26-8 when it allows fewer than 111 points.
  • This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.
  • Minnesota has a 24-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 24-19 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.4% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.8 points per contest.
  • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • LeBron James sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18 points and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • James is dependable from deep and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 124-81

Home

3/9/2022

Thunder

W 132-102

Home

3/11/2022

Magic

L 118-110

Away

3/12/2022

Heat

W 113-104

Away

3/14/2022

Spurs

W 149-139

Away

3/16/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/19/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/21/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/23/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/27/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Spurs

L 117-110

Away

3/9/2022

Rockets

L 139-130

Away

3/11/2022

Wizards

W 122-109

Home

3/13/2022

Suns

L 140-111

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

L 114-103

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/21/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/27/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
