How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (29-39) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- The Timberwolves average 115.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 113.6 the Lakers allow.
- Minnesota has a 26-10 record when putting up more than 113.6 points.
- When Los Angeles allows fewer than 115.1 points, it is 19-19.
- The Lakers' 111 points per game are just one fewer point than the 112 the Timberwolves allow.
- Los Angeles has put together a 20-12 record in games it scores more than 112 points.
- Minnesota is 26-8 when it allows fewer than 111 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.
- Minnesota has a 24-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- Los Angeles has put together a 24-19 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.4% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.8 points per contest.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- LeBron James sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18 points and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.
- James is dependable from deep and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Trail Blazers
W 124-81
Home
3/9/2022
Thunder
W 132-102
Home
3/11/2022
Magic
L 118-110
Away
3/12/2022
Heat
W 113-104
Away
3/14/2022
Spurs
W 149-139
Away
3/16/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/19/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/21/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/23/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/27/2022
Celtics
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Spurs
L 117-110
Away
3/9/2022
Rockets
L 139-130
Away
3/11/2022
Wizards
W 122-109
Home
3/13/2022
Suns
L 140-111
Away
3/14/2022
Raptors
L 114-103
Home
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/18/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/21/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/23/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/27/2022
Pelicans
-
Away