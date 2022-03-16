Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (29-39) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

The Timberwolves average 115.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 113.6 the Lakers allow.

Minnesota has a 26-10 record when putting up more than 113.6 points.

When Los Angeles allows fewer than 115.1 points, it is 19-19.

The Lakers' 111 points per game are just one fewer point than the 112 the Timberwolves allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 20-12 record in games it scores more than 112 points.

Minnesota is 26-8 when it allows fewer than 111 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.

Minnesota has a 24-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

Los Angeles has put together a 24-19 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.4% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.8 points per contest.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

LeBron James sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18 points and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.

James is dependable from deep and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.

Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/7/2022 Trail Blazers W 124-81 Home 3/9/2022 Thunder W 132-102 Home 3/11/2022 Magic L 118-110 Away 3/12/2022 Heat W 113-104 Away 3/14/2022 Spurs W 149-139 Away 3/16/2022 Lakers - Home 3/19/2022 Bucks - Home 3/21/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/23/2022 Suns - Home 3/25/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/27/2022 Celtics - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule