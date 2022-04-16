Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is called for his fifth foul on the play with Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the third quarter of a play-in game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

  • The Grizzlies record 115.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Memphis has a 44-6 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.
  • Minnesota has a 33-12 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
  • The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.9 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 39-17 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
  • Memphis' record is 48-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.9 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 15th.
  • The Grizzlies average 14.1 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Timberwolves by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank sixth.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies scoring leader is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
  • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 10.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he racks up 7.1 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stats and Ranks

Grizzlies RankGrizzlies StatTimberwolves StatTimberwolves Rank

18th

46.1

Field Goal %

45.7

22nd

10th

45.5

Field Goal % Allowed

46.0

16th

6th

2131

Assists

2106

7th

9th

1023

Turnovers

1126

24th

1st

800

Steals

721

3rd

1st

534

Blocks

460

3rd

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
