How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) looks to shoot as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

  • The Grizzlies average 115.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Memphis has a 44-6 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.
  • Minnesota is 33-12 when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.9 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota has put together a 39-17 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
  • Memphis has a 48-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.9 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 15th.
  • The Grizzlies grab an average of 14.1 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Timberwolves by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
  • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 10.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell notches more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.1 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is dependable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stats and Ranks

Grizzlies RankGrizzlies StatTimberwolves StatTimberwolves Rank

18th

46.1

Field Goal %

45.7

22nd

10th

45.5

Field Goal % Allowed

46.0

16th

6th

2131

Assists

2106

7th

9th

1023

Turnovers

1126

24th

1st

800

Steals

721

3rd

1st

534

Blocks

460

3rd

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
